RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

