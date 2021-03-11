RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in IDEX by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in IDEX by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 473,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $190.49. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

