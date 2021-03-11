RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $6,098,052. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

