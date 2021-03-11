RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

