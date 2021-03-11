RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Kadant worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kadant by 35,614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

