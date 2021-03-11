Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.64.

RCKT stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

