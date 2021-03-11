Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 10.9% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $53.98. 547,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 474,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

