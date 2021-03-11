Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Lifted by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

