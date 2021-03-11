Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Roku by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Roku by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.33 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. UBS Group increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

