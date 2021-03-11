Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of Root stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Root has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,624,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

