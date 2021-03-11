Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.01 and last traded at $120.37. Approximately 3,749,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,026,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.13.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $2,840,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ross Stores by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

