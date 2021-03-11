Roth Capital Raises Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $19.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CLAR stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $566.90 million, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

