Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,137,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,725. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $92.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

