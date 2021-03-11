Ruler Protocol Price Down 74.8% Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $348.84 or 0.00611069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $349,184.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00497163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00578218 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00074039 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

