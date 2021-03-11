Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NYSE:DS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

