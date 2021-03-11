Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

