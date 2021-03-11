Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.