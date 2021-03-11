S4FE Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. S4FE has a total market cap of $17.70 million and $2.12 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00052489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00710461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00066975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033239 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

