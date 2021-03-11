Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $43.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.49 million. Safehold posted sales of $40.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $184.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $193.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.30 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625,518 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $14,160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 61,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $84.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

