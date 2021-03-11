Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €40.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.70 ($33.76).

EVK opened at €30.14 ($35.46) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

