Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €101.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €101.00 ($118.82) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €99.40 ($116.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.26. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit