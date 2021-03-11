Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €101.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €101.00 ($118.82) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €99.40 ($116.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.26. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.