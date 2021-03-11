Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.53

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 56175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.
Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
