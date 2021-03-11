Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.53

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 56175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

