Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. 404,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 584,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVRA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

