Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 14,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,712. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

