Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is First Mercantile Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $39,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,500. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

