Scotia Howard Weill Reiterates Outperform Rating for Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Scotia Howard Weill in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMLAF. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday.

Empire stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640. Empire has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

