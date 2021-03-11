Scotiabank Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $44.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $28.08. 20,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

