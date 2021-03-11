Scott T. Bravata Sells 5,761 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

