SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEIT stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 111.13 ($1.45). 506,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,888. The company has a market cap of £752.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.21. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Emma Griffin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

