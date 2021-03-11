SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEIT stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 111.13 ($1.45). 506,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,888. The company has a market cap of £752.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.21. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Emma Griffin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

