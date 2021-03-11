Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran expects that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $190.99 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

