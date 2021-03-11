SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 75,000 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.