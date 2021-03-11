SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.52% of FTS International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. FTS International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $24.51.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

