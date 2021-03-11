Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$5.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.64.

SES opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.20. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.48. The company has a market cap of C$690.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

