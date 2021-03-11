Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Embraer worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 99,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Embraer by 753.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $15,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

