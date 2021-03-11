Sei Investments Co. Has $1.33 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,671,531. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.