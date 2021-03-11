Sei Investments Co. Sells 217 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $152.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.