Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senior in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Get Senior alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SNIRF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.