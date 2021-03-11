Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

SRTS stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

