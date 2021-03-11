Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

SRTS stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit