Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

