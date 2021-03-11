Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Down to $78.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02), but opened at GBX 75 ($0.98). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 47,885 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

