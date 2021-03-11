SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $163,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

