SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 12,083 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $886.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

