SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 100,374 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 187.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

