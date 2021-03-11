SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,557 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit