SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,557 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

