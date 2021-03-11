SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $150,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 350,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

