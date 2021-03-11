SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $155,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 239.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,147 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

