SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $1,847,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,676,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,256 shares of company stock worth $13,796,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

