SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

