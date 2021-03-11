Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.32.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,265 shares of company stock worth $46,890,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

