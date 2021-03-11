Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SIELY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

